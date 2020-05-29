Washington's stay-at-home order will expire Sunday, counties get more flexibility to reopen

The 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order will expire May 31 as the state moves forward with its four-phased approach to reopening.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington's COVID-19 stay-at-home order will expire Sunday night, and the state's counties will have more flexibility to apply to advance through the current four-phase reopening plan using updated benchmarks that some larger counties had been seeking.

Most counties are already approved for Phase 2, which allows restaurants and taverns to reopen at half capacity with limited table sizes, hair and nail salons, and barbershops to resume business, and for retail stores to reopen for in-store purchases at 30% capacity.

Under the guidelines issued Friday, any county can apply, and the application will be assessed on several targets, including whether they’ve had fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

Previously, the state required counties to have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

Counties will also still be required to demonstrate their hospital system's readiness to handle potential COVID-19 cases, testing capacity, contact tracing, and protecting vulnerable populations.

Gov. Inslee also announced new requirements for employers and employees who are interacting with customers.

Starting June 8, all workers will be required to wear facial coverings, unless they are working in a job where they have no contact with other people. Employers will be required to provide all the necessary materials for employees.