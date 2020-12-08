Washington state loosens some COVID-19 restrictions for religious services

Houses of worship in counties that remain in Phase 1 can now hold outdoor services for up to 100 people, according to new guidelines.

While drive-in services or remote sessions are still the recommended option, counties in Phase 1 can hold outdoor services for up to 100 people, with a required six feet of distancing and facial coverings worn by those who attend.

In Phase 2, outdoor services can be attended by up to 200 people with the same masking and distancing requirements as Phase 1 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, and indoor services can be held for up to 25% of the room’s capacity or 200 people, whichever is less.

In Phase 3, indoor services can expand to 50 percent capacity or 400 people with distancing and masks. Outdoor services can accommodate up to 400 people as well with social distancing enforced.