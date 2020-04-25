OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state residents living without health insurance, or worried about losing their health insurance, have options that were created in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We hope that this will help you get through these troubled times," Gov. Jay Inslee said.

The Health Care Authority and its partners have stopped termination of coverage for all recipients of Washington Apple Health unless the recipient requests termination or is no longer a state resident.

Residents who are uninsured can apply for coverage. Washington Healthplanfinder will determine if they apply Washington Apple Health coverage – available year round – or qualified coverage, which is available during an open-enrollment period and during the year if residents experience a qualifying event.

Additionally, a special enrollment period for those who are uninsured was created. Those who are uninsured have until May 8 to choose a plan.

Renewals are not required at this time, with the Health Care Authority extending coverage to households who have a renewal due in March or April. Individuals have 90s days from the date of closure to complete their renewal and prevent any gap in coverage.

All qualified health plans offered through Washington Healthplanfinder will cover the costs of testing for COVID-19. Those carriers include:

Bridgespan Health Company

Coordinated Care Corporation

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

Lifewise Health Plan of Washington

Molina Healthcare of Washington

Premera Blue Cross

For people facing furloughs or being laid off during the pandemic, Washington Apple Health can be a temporary option until finding other employment.

For frequently asked questions, visit the FAQ page and the coronavirus FAQ page.

