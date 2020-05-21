Washington State Fair currently remains on schedule for September

Washington State Fair organizers said they are still planning "the state's biggest party" as social distancing measures are relaxed and the economy reopens.

PUYALLUP, Wash — While some summer events in western Washington have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, it appears the Washington State Fair in Puyallup will go on as planned. For now.

Fair officials said they are continuing to plan the “state’s biggest party” as the phased approach to reopening the state continues and social distancing measures are relaxed. The fair is currently scheduled for September 4-27, 2020.

“We are diligently working on modifications to safely reopen our events center,” a statement on the Washington State Fair website reads.

Details about safety and precautionary measures along with other new changes will be provided as the planning process continues, organizers said.

Fair organizers said there are ongoing conversations with health care and government partners on how they will proceed. Adjustments will be made as necessary to "minimize the health impacts of COVID-19."

Organizers noted on the fair’s website that visitors will "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure" of the virus by attending the fair.