Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases growing fastest among people under 40 in Washington

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

People younger than 40 accounts for almost three-quarters of King County cases in past two weeks.

14 new deaths and 1,438 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,438 deaths among 40,656 overall cases in Washington state.

686,005 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

VIEW | More coronavirus coverage from KING 5

Monday, July 13:

People younger than 40 accounts for almost three-quarters of King County cases in past two weeks

King County’s top public health official says COVID-19 isn’t going away soon, so people need to learn to make protecting each other’s health part of daily life. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health - Seattle & King County, said Friday that people need to understand the long-term nature of COVID-19.

King County saw an average of 118 new cases per day during the week ending July 9. That’s nearly triple the daily average for the week ending June 9.

Duchin says people younger than 40 accounts for almost three-quarters of King County cases during the past two weeks.

New coronavirus cases, deaths reported

There were 1,438 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths reported Sunday in Washington.

These totals represent new cases and deaths for two days. The Washington State Department of Health did not report new cases Saturday as the system was down for maintenance.

There are now 40,656 total confirmed cases and 1,438 deaths statewide.

Paid parking enforcement resumes in Seattle July 13

On-street paid parking and parking enforcement will resume July 13, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced.

Paid parking and limited parking enforcement were suspended in April in response to Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Health" order.

With King County's transition to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan and more businesses reopening, "reliable access at the curb for customers is critical for recovery," SDOT posted.

Parking will be 50 cents per hour in all areas, the minimum rate allowed according to city code. That rate will remain for at least a month while SDOT reviews data related to parking activity and occupancy in business districts.