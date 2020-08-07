Coronavirus updates: At least 139 UW students test positive for COVID-19 in Greek Row outbreak

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Businesses are now required to turn away customers if they're not wearing masks.

14 new deaths and 435 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,384 deaths among 37,420 overall cases in Washington state.

635,524 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, July 8:

130 frat house residents, 9 close contacts test positive

At least 130 fraternity house residents and nine other close contacts - all University of Washington students - have tested positive in the Greek Row outbreak.

The Interfraternity Council, a student-led governing board for UW fraternities, updated its own county July 7. That count indicates at least 151 residents living in 15 fraternity houses have self-reported that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university continues to conduct its own testing and verification of cases.

Tuesday, July 7:

BBB warns of fake mask exemption cards

The Better Business Bureau is warning businesses of fake face mask exemption cards as Washington’s mandate forbidding service to unmasked customers went into effect.

A fake card circulating online among the group Freedom to Breathe Agency claims the cardholder is exempt from wearing a mask under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The card also claims wearing a mask is a mental or physical risk to the cardholder.

However, the card is not valid.

Inslee hopes masks, social distancing can prevent backsliding

As coronavirus activity increases across Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee signaled Tuesday he did not want to close Washington’s economy again saying the state would use other strategies to fight COVID-19.

Inslee said the state planned to rely on mask use, social distancing and contact tracing to keep the virus from spreading out of control.

“What has changed (since March) is we now have an ability hopefully to have the best of both worlds, to reopen our businesses at the right pace and wear masks to succeed in keeping this virus from overwhelming our hospitals,” Inslee said.

Inslee said he’s been pleased with how quickly people statewide have adopted masks. He pointed to Selah, where Inslee said the percentage of people wearing masks has increased from 25% to near 90% over the last month.

However, Inslee also warned if people don’t wear masks and the rate of positive tests and hospitalizations continue to increase, Washington may need to move backwards.

“We are concerned that could be in our near future if we don’t increase our performance here,” Inslee said. “That’s just a reality.”

Snohomish County hiring more contact tracers

Snohomish County is ramping up its contact tracing efforts as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The county has hired half of its goal of 50 contact tracers and expects to hire 25 more this week, according to Ragina Gray, environmental health director for the Snohomish Health District. Those new hires are expected to get started in the next week or so.

Health officials say contact tracing, which tracks who may have come in contact with an infected person, will be key as the state works to contain the virus.

Snohomish County has seen a steady increase in new cases since the beginning of June, according to Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish County health officer. Over the last two weeks, the county saw 53 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is nearly triple the rate a month ago.