While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop, Washington’s mandates remain in place

Washington State Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said the mandates are still helping the state combat the current COVID-19 surge.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — COVID-19 cases are dropping across Washington state, and across all age groups, state health officials said Wednesday.

Washington State Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said despite the state’s “tremendous amount of progress” people shouldn’t expect restrictions to be lifted in the near future.

“It’s absolutely too soon for that,” said Shah. “Right now would be not the time to relax those restrictions because this is exactly what we’re using to help us fight this current surge.”

Currently, 77.6% of those 12 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 71.4% of the state’s 12-and-over population is fully vaccinated, according to the latest Department of Health data.

While those figures are expected to increase, Deputy Health Secretary for COVID-19 Response Lacey Fehrenbach said the state cannot let its guard down.

“We’re encouraged that we’re going the right direction, but we have a long way to go to get through this delta wave and prepare for the winter respiratory virus season,” Fehrenbach said.

Olympia restaurant and liquor store owner Andy Thielan wants to know what needs to happen to get the state to eliminate the mask mandate for businesses.

“Where’s the end game here?” Thielan asked. “If the end is near and [masks] are helping us get there, then I guess I'm all for it as long as there's an endpoint that we can all see. Right now, it just seems indefinite.”

Thielan said he got a COVID-19 vaccine to help the state reach Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of 70%, which he thought was supposed to be the threshold for the state to relax regulations.

“What does the governor need to see, a 100% vaccination rate?” He asked.