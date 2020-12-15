'Good tears': Relief at Washington state's long term care facilities as COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

Because of limited supply, it will likely be mid-January before all frontline hospital workers and long-term and senior care residents are vaccinated.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — It's the day long term care communities have been awaiting for more than nine months.

"When I got the news I got goosebumps and tears in my eyes," says Tana Gall, president of Merrill Gardens senior communities. "But they were good tears."

Washington state received its first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, with plans to start vaccinations on Tuesday.

Gall, however, believes the wait for her 1,000 or so residents and additional caregivers all across Washington will be a bit longer.

With high-risk health care workers in hospitals getting the first shot at the vaccine, long term care facilities likely won't see the medicine for several more weeks.

"We've been working very hard for this and I think this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic," Gail said. "We're getting there."

Snohomish County was chosen as a test site for a delivery drill earlier this month.

A mock vaccine was packed in dry ice to keep it at 94-degrees below zero, and delivered to health officials who put it through their protocols.

They say all went well.

State vaccine chief Michele Roberts says with the very limited supply, right now, it will likely be mid-January before the vaccine is rolled out to all first-round recipients.

"It's tight right now. There are 62,000 doses of vaccine in Washington. That is not enough for that whole group, which is at least half a million people. So, it's gonna take a while for us to get the vaccine to everyone."

Once the vaccine is more widely available people will get it the same way they would any flu shot, though a doctor, clinic or pharmacy.

Walgreens and CVS are the two national pharmacies working with the federal government.

"The next groups will be some combination of some types of essential workers, older adults, and people with chronic diseases that put them at a higher risk," Roberts said. "So, I think by the end of the month we'll start sharing information on who's likely to be next."

Health officials believe it will still be springtime, at the earliest, before the vaccine becomes available to the general public.

Trials have shown that the Pfizer vaccine has had a high rate of effectiveness in preventing illness, which will help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Health officials say it will likely be summer of 2021 before we have a good handle on the virus.

But for now, Gall feels hope that she hasn't experienced in a very long time.