Key facts:

11 new deaths and 202 new cases overall reported Sunday in Washington state.

TOTAL: 749 deaths and 13,521 overall cases in Washington.

175,477 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.7% of those cases have been positive.

Gov. Inslee announced on Friday "low-risk" construction can resume in Washington state, as long as safety procedures are followed.

Read previous daily updates here.

Monday, April 27:

COVID-19 cases in the US, Washington state

There were more than 965,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 54,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 206,000 deaths worldwide.

The global total of confirmed cases is 2.9 million.

There were 11 new deaths and 202 new COVID-19 cases overall Sunday in Washington state. According to the Department of Health, a total of 749 people have died among 13,521 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Garfield County is the only county without any cases of coronavirus.

For most, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Seattle closes streets for those trying to exercise during pandemic

Seattle will close six more miles of residential streets to vehicle traffic to create space for pedestrians and bicyclists during the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures began Friday in the Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill and Central District neighborhoods. That’s in addition to about 2.5 miles of street that were closed last week in the Central District and West Seattle.

Ultimately, the city wants to close about 15 miles of streets across Seattle in the coming weeks to nonessential vehicle traffic to give more space for people to practice social distancing.

Seattle’s initiative follows efforts from other cities, including Denver and Philadelphia, to provide more space for pedestrians and bicyclists.

China says it sees no COVID-19 deaths again after more than a week

China on Sunday reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the 11th straight day.

The country also confirmed 11 more cases, raising its total to 82,827. Five of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, a northeastern border area with Russia that has seen a surge in infections. Another was in Guangdong province, a manufacturing and tech region bordering Hong Kong in the south.

The other five were imported from overseas. China has identified 1,634 imported cases in all.

Coronavirus | Neighbors Helping Neighbors