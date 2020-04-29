Key facts:

21 new coronavirus deaths and 156 new cases overall reported Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

TOTAL: 786 deaths and 13,842 overall cases in Washington.

182,515 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.6% of those cases have been positive.

Gov. Inslee could extend Washington's stay-at-home orders past May 4 in an announcement later this week, reports the Associated Press.

Wednesday, April 29:

Washington's stay-at-home orders could extend past May 4

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s chief of staff says Inslee could announce an extension of the state’s COVID-19-related stay-at-home order later this week.

Inslee in early April extended orders to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s more than 7 million residents home through May 4, saying social distancing measures needed to continue to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Inslee has since announced the easing of some restrictions. The Washington Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 786.

Snohomish County COVID-19 drive-through testing site opens

The Snohomish Health District will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday. The site will be in the back parking lot of the health district’s south county office, located at 6101 200th St SW in Lynnwood.

Testing will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. The health district said slots will open Wednesday for testing appointments on Friday. Officials will be monitoring appointments and making adjustments for Friday’s availability.

Testing will only be available for those who are sick and developed any of the following symptoms within the last 14 days:

Fever greater than 100.4 degrees,

Cough,

Difficulty breathing,

Chills,

Repeated shaking with chills,

Muscle pain,

Headache,

Sore throat, or

New loss of taste or smell

Click here for more information or to register.

Houston lab mass-processes FDA-approved antibody test

A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of testing thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies.

SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, is offering a COVID-19 test developed by pharmaceuticals giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests for antibodies for the novel coronavirus and can detect whether a person has been exposed.

What differentiates the test from other antibody screenings is that the Abbott Labs version is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Principle Health Systems CEO James Dieter said Tuesday.

“There are a lot of tests on the market right now that are not, but Abbott did go through the painstaking process of getting FDA approval,” Dieter said.

Dozens of blood tests are being marketed in the United States that are not entirely accurate or comparable to one another, according to a report released by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Even a small rate of false positives can substantially distort the understanding of how many people have been infected. It’s even possible false positives could outnumber real positives.

Trump hints state bailouts could depend on policies of sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said sanctuary cities would be something that needs to be taken under consideration when considering a possible federal bailout of states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump was asked at the White House what his administration thinks of the federal government sending relief money to states that have already suffered the economic ramifications of quarantines and lockdowns that have lasted for weeks and are likely to continue.

Trump drew a distinction between states along the lines that some would be deserving of bailout money because of the pandemic, while suggesting others have been mismanaged before the pandemic.

