Gov. Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 11

The ban was originally set to expire Jan. 4.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state's COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 11.

The restrictions, set in place due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, was set to expire on Jan. 4. That includes a ban on indoor dining and indoor gyms.

Inslee announced the most severe restrictions on activity in mid-November following record-breaking levels of COVID-19 spread in the state. Those rules were set to expire Dec. 14, but that was pushed back through the holidays.

"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity," Inslee said. "We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”

An updated reopening plan is being developed by state leaders "to provide a pathway for businesses and workers impacted by this order to reopen safely." That plan will be released the first full week of January.