Real-time updates: Tyson beef plant in Washington reopens after hundreds of workers had coronavirus

Gov. Inslee announced more industries may resume business in Washington by early next week.

Washington restaurants could partially reopen June 1 as part of Phase 2 of the state's recovery plan.

Group of Republican lawmakers sue to end Washington's stay-home orders.

TOTAL: 862 deaths among 15,594 overall cases in Washington state.

219,453 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, May 6:

Tyson beef plant in Wallula reopens after 12 day closure

A Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in eastern Washington state has reopened with limited production of beef, after closing 12 days ago to test workers for the new coronavirus

Tyson said Tuesday that nearly 12% of workers tested had COVID-19, not counting 38 pending test results.The Tri-City Herald reported there have been 147 positive test results out of 1,239 returned so far, plus at least 104 workers diagnosed with COVID-19 before testing began.

The plant, located near Pasco, Washington, has more than 1,400 workers. Two workers who live in the Tri-Cities have died of complications of COVID-19, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

COVID-19 cases in the US, Washington state

There have been 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 71,000 deaths and nearly 190,000 people recovered.

There have been 862 deaths among 15,594 total cases of COVID-19 in Washington, according to the state Department of Health.

Worldwide, there have been 3.68 million confirmed cases with 257,000 deaths, and nearly 1.2 million recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Republican state lawmakers to file lawsuit to end stay-home order

Several Republican state lawmakers plan to file a federal lawsuit in Pierce County targeting Gov. Jay Inslee's stay at home order. The lawmakers want to abolish it and reopen businesses.

The lawsuit argues that the governor's orders are unconstitutional and too broad.

"There's not an emergency in Washington anymore. That's actually great news and it's ridiculous that the governor is continuing over the course he's on," said attorney Joel Ard. "This is not a disease that affects the youth of this state. No one under 20 has died from it. It doesn't even really people under 60 unless they're already really sick.”

Ard argued that the governor's order should be targeted toward those at most risk.

NYC's subways shut down for virus cleaning

It was the sounds of silence in New York City’s subway system, as the normally round-the-clock system shut down for train cleaning.

The trains, which had been running on a reduced schedule since late March, were scheduled to stop from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday. That's going to be the new daily routine, to allow for daily cleanings and for city workers to move homeless people who have been more visible in subway cars during the coronavirus.