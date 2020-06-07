Coronavirus updates: 121 University of Washington students confirmed to have coronavirus

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Businesses will be required to turn away customers if they're not wearing masks starting July 7.

5 new deaths and 651 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,359 deaths among 35,898 overall cases in Washington state.

612,706 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, July 6:

121 UW students have coronavirus, at least 112 of them are fraternity house residents

As of July 5, at least 112 University of Washington fraternity house residents have tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 121 students have tested positive in the Greek Row outbreak.

The university said nine other students who have tested positive had close contacts to the fraternities but do not live in the houses.

The UW Medicine popup testing site that was set up this past week near Greek Row has conducted nearly 1,300 tests as of this weekend.

The UW Medicine popup testing site that was set up this past week near Greek Row has conducted nearly 1,300 tests as of this weekend.

Community Transit to add routes on July 6

Community Transit will add around 200 trips to its weekday service starting on Monday, July 6.

The trips will primarily be on routes operating in Snohomish County. Trips will also be added on most routes to the University District.

Community Transit said the added trips in July will bring service up to 75% of pre-pandemic levels. Another service increase is planned in September that will bring service to 85%.