Coronavirus updates: Sound Transit resuming services, fares Monday

Washington's stay-at-home order expired May 31. The state will continue with its four-phased approach to reopening.

Overnight camping in 22 counties resumes on June 1.

No new deaths among 353 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,118 deaths among 21,702 overall cases in Washington state.

360,899 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, June 1:

Sound Transit resuming services, fares

Fares on Sound Transit's Link light rail and Sounder commuter rail will resume June 1.

In response to the pandemic and people getting back on their feet, Sound Transit will be offering temporarily reduced Recovery Fares. The fare of $1 on Link and $2 on Sounder will be available from ticket vending machines through June 30.

Recovery Fare tickets will be available through the Transit GO Ticket app.

Services and stops will also increase, with trains running every 20 minutes during the day until after the p.m. peak.

Washington's stay-home order expires

Washington's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order has been lifted as more counties have been approved to reopen.

State's counties will have more flexibility to apply to advance through the current four-phase reopening plan using updated benchmarks that some larger counties had been seeking.

The lift doesn't mean things will go back to the way they were before the pandemic-- people will still have to practice social distancing and abide by new rules put in place with each individual phase.

Coronavirus cases in Washington state

