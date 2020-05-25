Real-time updates: Memorial Day weekend crowds spark warnings from experts citing coronavirus

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

A total of 21 Washington counties are now approved to move to Phase 2.

Several Washington state and local parks are now open as well as National Forests in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

6 new deaths among 243 new cases reported Saturday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,061 deaths among 19,828 overall cases in Washington state.

326,593 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Sunday, May 24:

Memorial Day weekend crowds spark warnings from experts citing coronavirus



The Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at beaches and warnings from authorities Sunday about people disregarding the coronavirus social-distancing rules and risking a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Sheriff's deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people kept their distance from others as they soaked up the rays on the sand and at parks and other recreation sites around the country.

On the Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was "very concerned" about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

"We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you must wear a mask," she said.

The U.S. is on track to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the next few days, while Europe has seen over 169,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that almost certainly understates the toll.

The New York Times marked the horror by devoting Sunday's entire front page to a long list of names of those who have died in the United States. The headline: "An Incalculable Loss."

Some recreational fishing set to reopen in Washington on Tuesday

After two months of closures because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Washington state’s coastal waters are set to reopen for fishing on Tuesday.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said marine areas 1-3, including Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor, will open for bottomfish, shellfish, mussels, clams, oysters, and other species. Crabbing on the Columbia River is also set to resume under normal regulations on Tuesday.

Halibut and razor clam harvest will remain closed in these areas for now due to continued port closures and concerns about the spread of coronavirus in local communities.

PAWS holding virtual auction starting today to provide essential services to animals

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will be holding a week-long auction to help raise money for essential services for both animals and the people who take care of them.

The auction is all part of PAWS Wild Week, which runs from Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, May 31.

“Animals don’t know there’s a pandemic,” said PAWS CEO Heidi Wills.

Wills said the need this time of year is great, as it is baby animal season. The annual spring fundraising gala was canceled, which didn’t help matters.

The organization invites supporters to bid on the 100-plus unique items and experiences from the safety and comfort of home.

Due to the online auction platform, PAWS was able to bring in a large variety of items and experiences at all price points.

In an era of social distancing, Zoom chats are being offered with a Seattle Seahawk and even Bart Simpson. There are also items to look forward to after the pandemic, like spa experiences, exotic get-aways, and dinners by award-winning chefs.

Animal-lovers can bid on experiences only available during PAWS Wild Week including joining a wildlife release, a nature walk with a PAWS Naturalist at the University of Washington Seattle campus, and a Kitten ’n’ Kids party at PAWS Cat City in the University District

Bidding started at 10 a.m. on Sunday and runs through 8 p.m. next Sunday, May 31.

Even though the fundraiser just launched, as of 4:20 p.m. on May 24, PAWS raised $31,604 of its $100,000 goal.