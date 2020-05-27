Real-time updates: Boeing to distribute layoff notices later this week

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

A total of 21 Washington counties are now approved to move to Phase 2.

Thurston County officials unanimously voted to apply for Phase 2 reopening.

8 new deaths among 116 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,078 deaths among 20,065 overall cases in Washington state.

332,798 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, May 27:

Boeing could lay off more workers this week

Last month, Boeing said at least 16,000 employees could be laid off in total due to the coronavirus impact.

Boeing's union representatives confirm to KING 5 that the layoff warning notices will be coming out on Friday.

Of the 16,000, about 1,300 local members are taking a voluntary layoff.

The union plans to meet with Boeing on Thursday.

Boeing has seen a downturn in business that started with the grounding of its best-selling jet and has accelerated because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell 26%, to $16.91 billion.

The company began the year with about 161,000 employees.

Free COVID-19 testing at the Tacoma Dome

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue this week at the Tacoma Dome.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Fred Meyer and QFC partnered with the city of Tacoma to make the tests available.

To be tested, Tacoma-area residents must register in advance online or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). A virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be used to see if those seeking a test are eligible.

The drive-through testing site at the Tacoma Dome is capable of testing around 250 vehicles a day, according to a press release.

Free face coverings offered in Everett

Everett Emergency Management is collecting and distributing free face coverings during the month of May.

Anyone needing a cloth face covering can visit Garfield Park in Everett Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to donate or pick up a face covering for themselves or their family for free.

Another face cover donation and distribution event is scheduled for May 29 at American Legion Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted at Volunteers of America, located at 1230 Broadway, during regular business hours.

Study: King County needs to do more with testing, tracing

A new study says a comprehensive system of testing, contact tracing and quarantines will be needed to avoid a burst of new COVID-19 infections before King County can ease social-distancing restrictions.

The Seattle Times reports the study from the Bellevue, Washington-based Institute for Disease Modeling says such measures could enable economic and social activity in the region to double from current levels, without a corresponding increase in infections.

But it says if King County can’t increase testing capacity, fails in its efforts to notify the close contacts of positive cases or can’t convince people to isolate if they’ve been exposed to the virus, new infections could sharply increase.

DOH: All Washington counties probably will not reopen on June 1



In a blog post, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said all counties in the state will probably not be able to safely reopen stores, restaurants, and services when Gov. Jay Inslee’s current “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expires on May 31.

The DOH said some counties continue to have large numbers of new COIVD-19 cases and will not be in a position to move onto to next phase of reopening.