Washington state advances to Phase 3 of reopening on Monday

SEATTLE — Washington state advances to Phase 3 of the state’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan on Monday, March 22.

Phase 3 allows indoor spaces, like restaurants and movie theaters, to operate at 50% occupancy. Up to 400 people can attend indoor and outdoor activities, such as concerts and high school graduations, as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

Spectator capacity is also expanded for high school and youth sports. High school contact sports, like basketball, wrestling and cheerleading, can resume.

Outdoor events with permanent facilities can have 25% occupancy for spectators, which means the Mariners can have fans for Opening Day on April 1.

Indoor fitness centers can also start allowing 50% capacity.

At Seattle’s Planet Fitness, owners said guests won't notice much difference when it comes to how things look inside the clubs. Those working out will still stay a few feet away from each other, and many items are closed to limit how many people can come in. Masks will stay on, along with rigorous cleaning and constant airflow.

There is one change – the state will now allow people to shower at gyms.

The state will also move away from a regional system in the reopening plan to a county-based system. Previously, counties were grouped into eight regions and moved forward or backward with their region. County progress will now be assessed individually.