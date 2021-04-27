Washington state adopting national guidance on face masks

Governor Jay Inslee and the Deptartment of Health signal support for new CDC guidelines.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state will adopt new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pertaining to mask wearing.

The CDC announced Tuesday that masks are no longer necessary when exercising outdoors alone or with people you live with.

Masks are also no longer required when gathering outdoors with those who are fully vaccinated.

Shortly after the announcement, Governor Jay Inslee acknowledged his support on Twitter.

"The data continues to show that we're safest from COVODI-19 when we #TakeItOutside," Inslee tweeted. "With the guidance released by the CDC today, now we know that fully vaccinated individuals can gather or dine safely outdoors in small groups without masking.

Earlier this month, Inslee urged the people of Washington to socialize outdoors as much as possible in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. His push to “Take It Outside” was similar to the new guidance from the CDC.

Mask wearing requirements have also been eased for those who are fully vaccinated, a seemingly immediate benefit of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We've got three vaccines, Madonna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, and they're absolutely effective and safe,” said Dr. Umair Shah, the secretary of health for Washington.

Those who are fully vaccinated will also be allowed to put away their masks when dining or gathering with friends outdoors. Health leaders admit they’re still learning more about the virus, the vaccines, and how to keep everyone safe.