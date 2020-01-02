SEATTLE — The total number of people tested for novel coronavirus in Washington state rose to 21 as of Friday. So far, 14 test results have come back negative and six other tests are pending.

There is currently only one confirmed case of the virus in the state, in a Snohomish County man in his 30s.

At Camp Murray near Tacoma, the state's Emergency Operations Center is at a level one activation which is a full activation.

Jason Marquiss, Deputy Director of the Washington State Emergency Management Division, said state agencies are working together.

At the front of the operations center is a big board where critical information is constantly updated.

"The larger red circle up there is the higher concentration of confirmed cases," Marquiss pointed out. "This just provides that one single snapshot of the most important pieces of information."

The state's Department of Public Health is taking the lead at the EOC. An effort is underway to track trends, watch press briefings, and stay current on the latest novel coronavirus information.

RELATED: Sea-Tac to be one of 7 airports where passengers can be screened for coronavirus

"What we know at 8 o'clock in the morning is going to be different than what we know at noon," said Marquiss, referencing the constantly evolving situation.

At the EOC, state workers rely on coordination and communication.

"We are prepared to continue to support the activation for a week, a month, or longer," said Marquiss.

The United States has declared a public health emergency because of the coronavirus. Flights from China are also now being funneled into seven U.S. airports, including Sea-Tac Airport, where passengers can be screened for the virus.

RELATED: US declares public health emergency over new China coronavirus





