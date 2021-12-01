Rep. Jayapal of Seattle tests positive for COVID-19 after being locked down during US Capitol riot

In a tweet thread Monday night, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Seattle, said she was locked down in a room where several other lawmakers refused to wear masks.

SEATTLE — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, of Seattle, says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a crowded room with other lawmakers during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last week.

In a tweet Monday night, Jayapal wrote, "I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one."

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic riot aimed at disrupting the Electoral College vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

When the siege happened, lawmakers were rushed to safety by Capitol police and were confined to secure areas of the Capitol.

"Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack," Jayapal continued in a tweet thread Monday night.

Jayapal said she is isolating herself and will "continue to work to the best of my ability because the deep urgency of our many crises is paramount."

She did call for every lawmaker who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor.

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted his support for Jayapal Monday night, "Wishing good health and a very speedy recovery to one of Washington state’s most dedicated public servants."

Wishing good health and a very speedy recovery to one of Washington state’s most dedicated public servants. https://t.co/oaeni6sUUD — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 12, 2021

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted, "Our @RepJayapal has been on the frontlines of fighting for direct payments, vaccines and assistance to small businesses and cities while convincing her colleagues of basic science. Republican's behavior is dangerous but isolation won't stop my friend from leading on impeachment."