Washington reopens wedding receptions and funerals, with coronavirus guidelines

The changes to the state's 'Safe Start' plan would allow weddings and funerals of up to 30 people in Phases 2 and 3, but require face coverings.

Wedding and funeral ceremonies of up to 30 people will be allowed, or 25% of maximum building capacity, whichever is less, according to new guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee's office.

Before the change in policy, the number of people allowed at gatherings, including weddings and funerals, were restricted in Phases 2 and 3.

Everyone in attendance, except for a wedding couple, must wear face coverings, though speakers are allowed to be mask-less behind a Plexiglas barrier. Though wedding couples are exempt from face-covering requirements and can stand closer than six feet to each other, they must socially distance from their guests.

Choirs won't be allowed, though solo singers may perform wearing a face covering.

Seating arrangements must allow for six feet of space between the seats, pews, and benches or have physical barriers between them. Immediate household members may sit together.

Wedding receptions are limited to no more than 3 hours. Alcohol service must end at 10:00 p.m.

And ceremony hosts are encouraged to keep a log of guests for at least two weeks to help with contact tracing.

The state issued a five-page document with all the guidelines.