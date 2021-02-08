WATCH LIVE: Washington hospital leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccines, impact of delta variant

Along with the number of cases, suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations are also spiking across Washington state.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) is holding a briefing Monday to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and the impact of the dominant delta variant on the state’s health care system.

The briefing is being led by WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer, who was joined by Dr. John Lynch of UW Medicine and Florence Change, executive vice president and COO of MultiCare Health System.

The meeting comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the state, along with most of the country, as the more transmissible delta variant spreads.

As the case count rises, hospital admissions due to the coronavirus have also spiked, with more than 680 people hospitalized across the state with a COVID-like illness in a two-week period from July 11-24, according to the state’s Department of Health (DOH).

The data, though incomplete, show the state was approaching a similar hospitalization rate at the end of July as that of early April when there were more eligibility restrictions on the vaccine and limited availability.

The rising case count and hospitalizations have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse its mask guidance rules, recommending universal masking in indoor public spaces.

The guidance was adopted by the state with Gov. Jay Inslee saying during a media briefing that the state will do whatever is necessary to make sure its hospitals are not overrun.

Health officials continue to call on those who are not vaccinated to get the shot, as this is the population that makes up the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

During the same media briefing, Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said that unvaccinated individuals make up 96% of those hospitalized throughout the state.