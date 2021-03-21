Gyms eye 50% capacity after seeing long lines, waitlists in Phase 2 of reopening

Under a 25% occupancy limit, gyms say they've been plagued by long lines and waitlists of those wanting to exercise.

SEATTLE — Gyms and other indoor spaces can increase capacity to 50% when Washington moves into Phase 3 of reopening on Monday.

Restaurants and movie theaters are other businesses that will allow more people inside.

At Seattle’s Planet Fitness, people will not notice much difference when it comes to how things look inside the clubs.

Those working out will still stay a few feet away from each other, and many items are closed to limit how many people can come in. Masks will stay on, along with rigorous cleaning and constant airflow.

There is one change – the state will now allow people to shower at gyms.

The main difference is more people can enjoy this experience, and gym owners believe that’s going to help people who have been struggling during the pandemic but want to exercise.

During busy times, Planet Fitness Manager James Pope said it’s not uncommon to find lines outside

“We've got a number of locations around the state that are 100-person waitlists multiple days a week that maxes out what our waitlist can be,” Pope explained.

They can double the number of people allowed inside Monday, but gyms still have to keep people separated and maintain good cleaning standards. Gym owners say getting more people there is a critical part of getting through the pandemic.