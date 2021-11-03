Washington GOP lawmakers push for faster state reopening plan

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Republican legislators are making a hard push for the governor to ease COVID-19 restrictions and enter the next phase of re-opening as vaccination rates climb and coronavirus cases stay on a downward slope.



House Republicans introduced their version of a reopening plan last week that wants to ease restrictions at a quicker pace than what the governor has so far allowed. The GOP proposal wants the next phase of reopening, Phase 3, to allow 50% capacity for businesses like restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, museums and libraries. The current phase, outlined by the governor's office, allows for 25% capacity.



Republican state lawmakers took questions from reporters in a Zoom call Wednesday and reiterated their hope to see an updated plan soon, while also pushing for reopening K-12 schools for in-person learning immediately.



"We've gone through so many different iterations of plans that this lack of consistency and ambiguity, really, hurts our small business owners," said Rep. Chris Corry (R-Yakima). "They're trying to do what's right and if you keep changing the rules on them, you make it more difficult for them to operate successfully."



Gov. Jay Inslee, while touring the newly-established mass vaccination site at Lumen Field in Seattle, said plans to allow large-scale gatherings and reopening the state are forthcoming.



"We are having conversations about this on a daily basis. We hope to have, in the relatively near future, some resolution of those issues," Inslee said.