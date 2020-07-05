Surplus of spuds: Washington farmers rush to donate 1 million pounds of potatoes

Farmers across the state are coming together to donate 1 million pounds of potatoes so the crop doesn't go to waste and others can benefit.

Farmers across the state are stuck with potatoes, as the coronavirus crisis slows demand for frozen french fries.

”We have a lot of processing potatoes that should have been cut into those great potatoes, those french fries that we all love and enjoy, but now they're not,” said Matt Harris, the director of governmental affairs for the Washington State Potato Commission.

The demand for Washington's potato crop is down, with restaurants being closed or offering limited menus.

"If we can't sell this crop, we've got to do something with it, we just can't throw it away and dispose of it,” said Harris.

Which is why farmers across the state are coming together to donate 1 million pounds of potatoes.

"What we're trying to accomplish is trying to figure out a way to take our potatoes and pack them and then ship them as best as we can to those in need,” said Harris.

The Washington State Potato Commission is raising money for the costs to clean and transport the crops to drop-off locations all over the state.

Money raised so far has already helped the group organize a free potato giveaway on Thursday at The Outlet Collection in Auburn at 10 a.m.

"A lot of folks are in need and we're trying to do our best to cover that ground," said Harris.

Harris hopes the community will step in to donate to the group's GoFundMe page and help farmers get potatoes that would otherwise go to waste, into the hands of those in need.