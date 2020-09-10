Washington eviction moratorium extended through Dec. 31

The moratorium in place since March and extended a few times was scheduled to expire next week.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state’s eviction moratorium through the end of the year, expressing concerns about housing insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We certainly don’t need more housing insecurity in the moment of uncertainty during this pandemic," said Inslee during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The moratorium in place since March and extended a few times was scheduled to expire next week.

It prohibits, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent.