Inslee's Tuesday morning COVID-19 update could come with Phase 2 rollbacks

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is providing an update on Washington's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning, a day after officials evaluated metrics throughout the state.

Inslee will be joined by state Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Umair Shah and Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health - Seattle & King County. The update will begin at 11 a.m.

You can watch the update in this story and on the KING 5 YouTube page starting at 11 a.m.

Inslee is expected to announce if any counties will move phases in the state's "Healthy Washington" plan.

However, it is possible Inslee could announce a change to the rules, which he has done in the past. A spokesperson for Inslee's office recently said any decisions on phase rollbacks would be dependent on metrics from the DOH.

As of April 29, counties from the coast to the eastern side of the state were at risk of being moved back to Phase 2. Of those 16 counties, six in western Washington did not meet at least one metric to remain in Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” plan, including King and Snohomish counties.

Cowlitz, Pierce, and Whitman counties were the first to be moved back to Phase 2 after all counties were moved to Phase 3 as the state ditched its former regional reopening plan to a county-by-county based system.

Under Phase 3, indoor spaces, like restaurants and movie theaters, can have 50% occupancy. Up to 400 people can attend indoor and outdoor activities, such as concerts and high school graduations, as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced. Outdoor events with permanent facilities can have 25% occupancy for spectators.

Phase 2 restricts occupancy in indoor spaces at 25% and caps small indoor group gatherings at five people.

Recently updated guidelines for spectator events and churches in Washington now allow venues to designate "vaccinated sections" within their facilities that can be seated at full capacity.

Under the new guidelines, spectators must present proof they're fully vaccinated in order to be admitted to the vaccinated-only section. Vaccination cards, a photo of a vaccination card, or an immunization record will be accepted as proof.