WATCH LIVE: Health officials give update on COVID-19 response in Washington

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach and State Epidemiologist Scott Lindquist were among the speakers Wednesday.

Health officials announced that the next phase of the vaccine rollout, known as Phase 1B, will be on an accelerated timeline.

During Phase 1A, both doses of more than 201,000 vaccines were distributed to frontline medical workers, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Last week, the department unveiled the next priority groups for coronavirus vaccination. Phase 1B will have four tiers, beginning with people age 70 or older and people age 50 or older living in multi-generational households.

DOH has not said when Phase 1B will begin.

Fehrenbach said the state has started sending text messages to Washingtonians enrolled in the WA Notify app who have tested positive for coronavirus. Those recipients are given a link to notify their close contacts of possible exposure. Fehrenbach said 195 people have participated in the new process so far.

State officials also made a pitch for Washington residents who are interested in helping during emergencies. The WAServ website says, "Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers is for citizens who are willing and able to help during disasters and significant events. Register now to partner with your local Public Health, local hospital, neighbors, and others who need assistance."

Washington state is expected to release a more robust version of the PhaseFinder tool on Jan. 18, which will inform people if they are eligible to receive a vaccine and help connect them with providers.

However, the Trump administration asked states Tuesday to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shot.