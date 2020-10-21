Washington state to announce coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

The details of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine plan are still under wraps, but neighboring states that have publicly outlined their plans may give possible insight.

Washington state is expected to announce its distribution plan for a novel coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, state health officials confirmed to KING 5.

The distribution plan was prepared with federal funding and submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week.

Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, it is going to take a Herculean effort to get it to the public. But the big question is who will receive the vaccine first and who must wait?

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee said health care workers will be a top priority for receiving the vaccine. Inslee was also asked about person exemptions as Washington recently limited vaccine exemptions for children who need the measles vaccine. Inslee said he thinks the rules for all vaccines should be the same.

The details of Washington’s plan are still under wraps, but neighboring states that have publicly outlined their distribution plans provide possible insight.

Oregon wants to release the COVID-19 vaccine in stages. The first vaccines in Oregon could go to health care and essential workers, then at-risk populations like the elderly. As more vaccine doses become available, the state wants to emphasize disproportionately affected communities, including racial and ethnic minorities, tribal members, prisoners and the homeless.

California said it will not distribute a vaccine from the federal government until there's a green light from its own state experts. When asked whether Washington will do a similar thing, Inslee said the state is “considering the right way to have an independent review.”

“We're talking to some research facilities about that… it has not been determined exactly how or how to manage that process, but we will want to make sure that we have confidence, because we need a high enough percentage of people to take the vaccine make it effective,” Inslee continued.

California's task force will include experts in epidemiology and infectious diseases.

No vaccine has yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the distribution program is contingent on that happening first.

Kaiser Permanente previously said it is seeing success with the Moderna vaccine and the trials being conducting in Seattle. The company said the vaccination is well-tolerated and gives a strong immune response in adults.

Federal health officials unveiled a plan last week to get approved coronavirus vaccines to nursing home residents free of cost, with the aid of two national pharmacy chains.