Why is COVID-19 testing lagging in Washington?

A Department of Health computer 'glitch' is fixed, but revealed new challenges in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) updated the way COVID-19 data is processed and reported statewide.

After fixing a computer "glitch," the DOH is now reporting the total number of coronavirus tests administered on its data and risk assessment dashboards instead of the total number of individuals who have taken a test in the state.

The DOH previously counted one test per person, even if someone had been tested for the virus more than once.

But weeks after health officials discovered a problem with the way COVID-19 testing data was being reported, they're finding deeper issues with testing in general.

“The more we ramp up testing, the better idea we have that we are identifying all the infections,” explained Dr. Charissa Fotinos, who is in charge of testing at the DOH. “The whole goal of this is to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Fotinos said she is encouraged by the percentage of tests in the state that come back positive for the virus, which was at 4.1% as of Thursday morning.

Currently, the DOH reports around 179 daily coronavirus tests for every 100,000 people in Washington. That is well below the goal Governor Jay Inslee was hoping to reach in order to lift certain COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr. Fotinos said COVID-19 testing is slow because of a variety of reasons, including a slow down at national laboratories that process the tests, the access rural communities have to COVID-19 testing, and the way people are prioritized for testing when they go to the doctor.

“There's not uniformity in how the tests are being applied when people seek healthcare," said Dr. Fotinos.

To further complicate matters, state health officials were shocked to learn that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new coronavirus testing guidelines this week.

Guidance previously on the CDC’s website recommended tests for "all close contacts" of people who test positive for COVID-19. The CDC revised that guidance online, saying that getting tested, even if exposed to the coronavirus, may not always be needed if a person is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

However, Dr. Fotinos said the state DOH is not changing course, despite the new CDC recommendation.