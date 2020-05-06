Pro, youth sports can resume in Washington with restrictions

Gov. Jay Inslee released guidance Friday for pro sports and youth and adult recreational sports to resume practices and games.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in May 2020.

Professional sports activities, including back office operations, full team practices and spectator-less games, can resume Friday as long as they follow certain restrictions outlined in guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.

These activities can begin if organizations follow a safety plan and report a practice and game schedule to county health officials. A league-wide plan must also be approved by the players' union.

Safety plans must include social distancing, providing personal protective equipment, frequent handwashing and screening sick employees.

Outdoor youth and adult recreational sports teams can also resume in Phase 2 and 3.

Counties in Phase 2 can hold team practices in groups of five or fewer with social distancing. Counties in Phase 3 can resume games, but the gathering can't exceed 50 people.

Inslee's guidance on sports came as state health officials approved reopening applications from 14 counties. As of Friday, five counties remain in Phase 1, one is in modified Phase 1, 26 are in Phase 2 and seven are in Phase 3.