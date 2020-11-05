Real-time updates: Over 20% of Twin City Foods employees test positive for coronavirus

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced retailers can reopen for curbside pickup orders.

TOTAL: 931 deaths among 16,891 overall cases in Washington state.

248,875 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.8% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, May 11:

Over 20% of Twin City Foods employees test positive for coronavirus

The Kittitas County Incident Management Team is responding to 34 additional cases of coronavirus associated with Twin City Foods, Inc. On May 8, the IMT quickly implemented mass testing for all employees of Twin City Foods.

The additional positive cases mean that over twenty percent of Twin City Foods employees are positive for COVID-19. Roughly 20 cases are still pending from that mass testing.

This comes two days after the company announced a possible outbreak at the plant. The team collected 158 samples on Friday through a drive-through system, the county said.

Twin City Foods Inc. will be closed for an additional 10 days and will continue to work closely with the Incident Management Team.

Amtrak will require passengers to wear masks starting Monday

Starting Monday, Amtrak says it will require passengers to wear face coverings or masks on its trains to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

The new policy states that passengers must wear masks in the stations, on their trains and buses. Passengers can take them off only when eating in the designated areas in a private room.

Small children are not required to wear masks, officials said.

To help with social distancing, Amtrak is also limiting bookings to 50% capacity and restricting some seating in rail cars.

Shutdown of casinos deals blow to tribal nations

Some 500 Native American casinos have shut down during the pandemic, often taking away tribes’ main source of income.

While some Native American-owned casinos have reopened or plan to in coming weeks, most are still closed. Besides costing tribes millions of dollars, the closures have forced layoffs and furloughs.

One tribe in Washington state says it can't fund anything without the casino but recently reopened after two months.

In Connecticut, workers at two large casinos are eager to get back to work. But they say it's better to be safe than sorry because “to open and close again would be terrible."

Sea-Tac Airport will require cloth face coverings for all beginning May 18

The Port of Seattle announced Sunday morning that it will soon require all passengers, visitors, and workers, including Port employees, to wear cloth face coverings in the public areas of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Port Director Steve Metruck said, "Many Port employees and partners and members of the public already wear cloth face coverings. This policy makes clear our commitment to public health, safety, and well-being.”