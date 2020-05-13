Real-time updates: Angel of the Winds Casino Resort to reopen in Snohomish County Wednesday

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Nearly 1,400 people are trained and ready to help with COVID-19 contact tracing in Washington state.

17 new deaths among 208 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 962 deaths among 17,330 overall cases in Washington state.

256,321 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.8% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, May 13:

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort to reopen Wednesday

Angel of The Winds Casino Resort is getting ready for a high stakes move. The casino near Arlington plans to reopen May 13 at 3 p.m.

The rooms will be filled with hundreds of people, even as other entertainment venues remain closed under Gov. Jay Inslee's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. That's because, as a sovereign nation, the Stillaguamish Tribe is not subject to Washington state laws.

The casino will only operate at about 50% capacity. Guests will have their temperatures checked before they enter and will wear masks when inside. For now, only baccarat and slot machines will be open. There will be no sitting at the bar and no smoking. Plexiglas will separate people at cash and food stations, and patrons will be expected to practice social distancing measures such as staying six feet away from each other.

But even with all those protections in place, Gov. Jay Inslee, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, and health officials all pleaded with the casino to stay closed.

IRS deadline and stimulus payments



Wednesday morning is the IRS deadline to sign-up for direct deposit using the Get My Payment tool to receive a stimulus payment.

If you used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool, you will receive your stimulus payment by May 13 to the non-Direct Express bank account you may have provided.

The IRS will begin mailing paper checks on May 15 to SSI recipients who receive their monthly SSI payment by paper check, and to SSI recipients who used the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool but left the bank account information empty.

King County approves $60 million for coronavirus response

The King County Council released the following statement Tuesday:

"The King County Council on Tuesday approved $60 million in supplemental funding for continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation provides funding for a variety of programs, including: funding to respond to youth homelessness, relief for small businesses; expanded funding for the Community Development Block Grant; increased capacity for newly added isolation and quarantine facilities; support for the hard-hit tourism and creative sector (arts, culture, heritage, science and music) venues in order to attract visitors back to fill convention and events centers, hotels, restaurants; and more.

The Council approved $28.2 million in the first COVID-19 emergency funding measure in March, and another round of funding is expected later this month. King County expects all or most of the emergency spending to be reimbursed by state and federal funds."

Trained coronavirus contact tracers

By the end of the week, nearly 1,400 people will be trained and ready to help with COVID-19 contact tracing.

The plan, according to Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, is to be able to alert people who came into contact with someone with coronavirus within 24 hours of contact.

"This has to be very quick," Inslee explained.

Contact tracers include those serving with the National Guard, Department of Licensing, and state and local health officials.

Skagit Valley choir outbreak called 'superspreader event' in report



Disease trackers are calling a choir practice in Washington state a superspreader event that illustrates how easily the coronavirus can pass from person to person.

A report published Tuesday suggests the act of singing may have spread the virus in a fine mist of particles.

The report says a choir member with symptoms attended a March 10 rehearsal. Of 60 others who attended, 52 got sick with confirmed or probable COVID-19, including two who died. The rehearsal was held nearly two weeks before the state’s stay-at-home order.