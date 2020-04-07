Coronavirus updates: 18 coronavirus cases linked to SW Washington bar

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Businesses will be required to turn away customers if they're not wearing masks starting July 7.

10 new deaths and 627 new cases reported Friday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,352 deaths among 34,778 overall cases in Washington state.

599,975 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.8% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Friday, July 3:

A coronavirus outbreak connected to a Vancouver bar has left at least 18 people sick, health officials said on Friday.

Clark County Public Health officials are concerned people who visited Orchards Tap Bar and Grill from June 19-25 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could be at risk of getting sick. Anyone who visited the bar during that time period should contact their health care provider and request testing for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms, health officials said.

Those people should also quarantine at home for 14 days from their last day of exposure.

An investigation into the outbreak began on June 29 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. During their investigation, health officials identified people who tested positive for the virus who reported visiting Orchards Tap between June 19 and 25. Of the 18 known cases, four were employees and 14 were customers.

Orchards Tap, which is located on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard near Covington Road, voluntarily closed on June 25.

Surge in state COVID-19 cases driven by Eastern Washington

While the coronavirus first pounded the greater Seattle area, the epicenter has moved east across the Cascade Range. Washington is seeing rising cases of COVID-19, driven in large part by increasing numbers in Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Spokane counties, the largest communities in eastern Washington.

It's no coincidence that Gov. Jay Inslee has visited Yakima, Spokane and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco in the past two weeks to urge citizens to take greater precautions.

Health experts contend that 80% of the population must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces. But many communities don't appear to be reaching that level.

New Washington cases on Friday July 3

Benton, Franklin, Yakima counties move to modified Phase 1

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved Benton, Franklin, and Yakima counties to move to a modified Phase 1 of the state's "Safe Start" plan.

The following activities are permitted in those counties:

Construction as permitted in Phase 2 guidance.

Manufacturing as permitted in Phase 2 guidance.

Restaurants for outdoor seating only at 50% of existing outdoor capacity.

In-store retail at 15% indoor capacity with indoor activities limited to 30 min.

Personal services at 25% indoor capacity.

Dog groomers at 25% indoor capacity.

No gatherings with people outside of the household except for small behavioral health support groups of fewer than 5 people.

Five counties are in modified Phase 1, 17 in Phase 2, and 17 in Phase 3.

Washington state reports record daily COVID-19 cases

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported 716 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic. The DOH also reported three new deaths.

Thursday’s update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Washington to 34,151 and 1,342 deaths. About 3.9% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state have died from the virus, according to the DOH.

As of Thursday, 584,989 people in Washington have taken a COVID-19 test, and 5.8% of those tests have been positive.

Thursday, July 2:

State puts pause on county's reopening applications amid rising COVID-19 cases

Gov. Inslee also announced Thursday the state is putting a two-week pause on counties moving to their next phases of reopening due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

"In Washington, our case counts have dramatically increased," said Secretary of Health John Wiesman during a Thursday press conference. Wiesman said the state hit a new record Wednesday with 618 new cases reported in a single day, and he anticipates at least 700 new cases will be reported Thursday.

Due to the rise in cases, the Department of Health is pausing counties moving to their next phases. Counties will remain in their current phase for the next two weeks, or until July 16, Wiesman said.

In addition, Gov. Inslee said the state has updated its guidelines for Phase 3, and bar and counter service will no longer be allowed in Phase 3 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said that change is to encourage people not to linger in places or hang around for long periods of time.

Gov. Inslee says starting Tuesday businesses in Washington will not be allowed to serve customers who are not wearing a mask.

Inslee announced his new proclamation, which is to be signed in the coming days, during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The proclamation comes almost a week after Inslee's statewide mandate took effect requiring people to wear face masks while in public indoors and outdoors where six feet of social distancing is not possible.

"When we wear a mask, it is a signal about something about us, it is a signal we care about the community, we care about our loved ones, we care about those we are doing business with," said Gov. Inslee.

Inslee said he's optimistic that the vast majority of Washingtonians and Washington businesses will comply with this new order, however, businesses that do not comply could be faced with enforcement actions such as fines or forced closures.

The new proclamation takes effect next Tuesday, July 7.

New coronavirus cases for Washington Thursday

One-third of recent COVID-19 cases in King County among adults in their 20s

The surge in recent COVID-19 cases in King County is mostly driven by younger adults, according Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

“We all need to understand we own this,” Duchin said. “We all need to step up our COVID prevention game big time.”

One-third of recent coronavirus cases in King County were among adults who are 20 to 29 years old, and more than half were between 20 and 39 years old, according to Duchin.

Over the last two weeks, King County reported 54 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, which is more than double the state target to move onto Phase 3.

Daily case counts have been trending upward since King County was approved for Phase 2 on June 19. King County reported 157 new cases on June 26, which is the highest single-day case count since mid-April.