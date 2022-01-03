Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene tests positive for COVID-19

DelBene's positive test result comes just hours before President Biden's State of the Union address.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-WA) announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address Monday.

“Ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address, I took a COVID-19 PCR test. I received a positive result this morning. I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” her statement reads in part.

DelBene said she would be isolating and working remotely and will not attend the address.

In early February, Washington Lt. Governor Denny Heck tested positive for the virus at the end of the state’s largest case surge since the start of the pandemic, which was caused by the omicron variant.

DelBene would have represented her district, which encompasses eastern King, Snohomish and Skagit counties as well as Whatcom County, at Biden’s address slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The address comes as many states, including Washington, are easing COVID restrictions while responding to a new catastrophe in Ukraine as Russia invades the Democratic country.

Monday marked two years since the first person died in the U.S. of COVID-19 at Kirkland’s Life Care Center.

In a statement, DelBene said in part, “I see better days ahead for us where we can build back better than before.”

According to a release, DelBene’s office remains fully operational while she is working remotely. She did not disclose whether or not she is asymptomatic, but health officials said those who are vaccinated and boosted are the most protected against severe illness from COVID.