Washington Rep. Schrier tests positive for COVID with ‘mild cold symptoms’

Schrier said she tested positive on Sunday after testing negative multiple times last week.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Congresswoman Kim Schrier, who represents Washington state's 8th District, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after waking up with “mild cold symptoms.”

Schrier announced the positive test result via a Facebook post, adding that she’ll be working from home this week but her offices will remain open.

“This is a good reminder to all of us that the virus is still here, but I have great peace of mind knowing that I’ve been double vaccinated and received my booster. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine or booster yet, go get yours today,” Schrier wrote on her page.

Schrier is at least the third Washington politician that has tested positive for the virus over the last roughly two months.

About two weeks ago, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Biden’s State of Union address.

About a month prior to her positive test result, Washington Lt. Governor Denny Heck tested positive, too.

Neither Heck nor DelBene said they experienced any symptoms.

Schrier's test result came during the first weekend without Washington state’s indoor mask mandate as COVID cases continue to drop following the omicron surge earlier this year.