RICHLAND, Wash. — Protesters in boats and on shore are demanding restrictions on recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting in Washington because of the coronavirus be lifted.

About 50 boats along with several hundred protesters on shore gathered on Saturday around Columbia Point Marina in Richland in southwestern Washington.

The protesters say the restrictions should be lifted because anglers can practice social distancing while fishing.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on March 25 temporarily closed recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting through May 4 in cooperation with Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.

All state land and boat ramps are also closed until May 4 in accordance with Inslee's order.

“Local public health authorities have relayed to us their concerns regarding the risk that hunting, fishing and recreational travel poses to their communities right now,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind in a news release on April 6. “With the support of the Governor's office, we’re asking people to put their recreation plans on pause while we work together to get this situation under control.”

But the anglers say kayakers, jet skis, wakeboarders, pleasure boaters and others are on the water despite the stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, spring turkey and bear hunting seasons are also postponed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Razor clam digs in Washington state are also canceled until further notice.