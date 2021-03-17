Covington Walmart temporarily closes due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff

Officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County said they have reports of 24 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have confirmed 15 of those.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Walmart in Covington has temporarily closed so crews can conduct a deep cleaning after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified among employees.

Officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County said Walmart notified them about the outbreak on March 11. As of Tuesday, March 16, public health officials have reports of 24 Walmart staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said they have confirmed 15 of these cases so far.

Health officials are not aware of any customers who are linked to the outbreak at this time.

Walmart decided to close the store Tuesday, located at 17432 SE 270th Place in Covington, to allow for third-party cleaning crews to come in and thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed until further notice, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

At this time, health officials said they have not identified any COVID-19 violations of the Safe Start guidance at this Walmart location.

Walmart issued the following statement regarding the outbreak: