Covington Walmart temporarily closes due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Walmart in Covington has temporarily closed so crews can conduct a deep cleaning after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified among employees.
Officials with Public Health -- Seattle & King County said Walmart notified them about the outbreak on March 11. As of Tuesday, March 16, public health officials have reports of 24 Walmart staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said they have confirmed 15 of these cases so far.
Health officials are not aware of any customers who are linked to the outbreak at this time.
Walmart decided to close the store Tuesday, located at 17432 SE 270th Place in Covington, to allow for third-party cleaning crews to come in and thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed until further notice, according to a Walmart spokesperson.
At this time, health officials said they have not identified any COVID-19 violations of the Safe Start guidance at this Walmart location.
Walmart issued the following statement regarding the outbreak:
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."