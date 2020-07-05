Walla Walla County Health officials previously said people were intentionally attending parties with those who had tested positive coronavirus.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Walla Walla County health officials are now walking back their claims that people in the county were holding "coronavirus parties" in an attempt to contract the disease.

County health officials had previously said they knew of multiple instances of people hosting these parties, thinking they would be infected with the disease then develop immunity.

The story got widespread attention and was picked up by local media outlets like KREM, in which an official did an interview explaining the claims. The story even got national attention from publications like the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Associated Press.

After the story ran on KREM on Wednesday, a Walla Walla County Health Department spokesperson reached out to "recall" their comments and explained that the parties weren't intended to infect people.

The statement reads in full:

"I formally call back my interview today. After receiving further information, we have discovered that there were not intentional covid parties. Just innocent endeavors. Please recall my interview."