Walk-in vaccine opportunities increasing throughout Puget Sound area

Area mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are now offering walk-in shots as well as appointments, in an effort to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

SEATTLE — More and more walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are becoming available as the goal to get more shots into arms increases. President Joe Biden is pushing to have 70% of Americans get at least the first dose of the vaccine by July 4.

Outreach teams across the country also are going door-to-door working to get people vaccinated. In western Washington, mobile teams are visiting the most vulnerable communities to make sure people have the opportunity to get the shot.

Recently, Lumen Field, the largest civilian-led vaccination site in the country, started allowing walk-ins.

"I think that's the confidence that they need to go ahead and get the shot. So I think, it will translate into more shots," said Dr. Ashish Jha with Brown University's School of Public Health during an interview with NBC.

The Showare Center in Kent is now also offering walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.