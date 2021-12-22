WA Notify now includes at-home COVID-19 test results for exposure notifications

The feature greatly expands who will be able to report positive COVID-19 test results.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The WA Notify app is expanding its features to include results from at-home COVID-19 test results in its exposure notifications as the omicron variant continues to surge across the state.

The new feature allows those who test positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test to anonymously notify others about any potential exposure.

In a release sent out Wednesday, the state’s Department of Health (DOH) said the new feature increases the number of people who can benefit from the app’s notifications since it increases the number of tests it uses.

At-home tests are becoming more and more popular as the apparently more transmissible omicron variant sweeps through the state during the holidays. Many Washingtonians are using rapid at-home tests before traveling to ensure they’re not putting their loved ones at risk.

The WA Notify app works by giving those who receive a positive test result a verification code that is then reported to the DOH.

The new feature gives those who take at-home tests the option to get a verification code if they test positive.

iPhone users can request a verification code by going to Exposure Notifications in settings and selecting the option to share a COVID-19 diagnosis and indicate that they did not get a code.

Android users should open the app, select to share a test result and need a code.

Both applications will ask for the user’s phone number and positive test date in order for a verification code to be released.

Once the user enters this verification code, other WA Notify users who have been near them in the last two weeks will be alerted.

Positive test results from over-the-counter tests should be reported to the DOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

“By including the option to request verification codes in WA Notify for positive at-home tests, more individuals can be notified earlier so they can take the steps to protect themselves and others,” said Washington State Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett.