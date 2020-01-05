Volunteer program brings supplies to those stuck inside during pandemic

With an army of volunteers, the free service, called 'Shopping Angels,' is now in all 50 states.

SEATTLE — There's a new program in Washington state for those who can't safely get out to the grocery or drug store during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopping Angels is a volunteer program that started in Nevada and has since expanded to Washington state. Volunteers shop for those who need help getting supplies, whether it's food, medication, or other necessities.

Recipients pay for the items upon delivery, but one of the best parts of Shopping Angels might be how much this service cost: nothing.

"It is a free service. So, it would limit the number of delivery fees people would need to pay, especially with some of the senior citizens who maybe have trouble doing online orders. This also is just like your neighbor saying, 'Hey, I'm running to the grocery store do you need anything?'" said Maria Brown, Washington Coordinator for Shopping Angels

There are roughly 140 volunteers in Washington state.