Virus outbreak in Seattle jail sends 16 inmates to isolation

Sixteen inmates at the King County jail in downtown Seattle have tested positive for the coronavirus.

SEATTLE — King County Jail in downtown Seattle experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak believed to have originated inside the facility.

The outbreak sent 16 inmates into medical isolation, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.

An inmate who tested negative for the coronavirus when booked into the jail over a month ago reported having flu-like symptoms on Sunday and tested positive for COVID-19.