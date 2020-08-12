Virus outbreak in Seattle jail sends 16 inmates to isolation

SEATTLE — King County Jail in downtown Seattle experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak believed to have originated inside the facility.
The outbreak sent 16 inmates into medical isolation, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.
An inmate who tested negative for the coronavirus when booked into the jail over a month ago reported having flu-like symptoms on Sunday and tested positive for COVID-19.
Jail staff tested 69 other inmates in the same area of the jail, and 15 of them also tested positive. Officials say those with positive test results were transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.