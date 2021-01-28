WhidbeyHealth cancels 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to shortage

CEO Ron Telles says after having to cancel 600 appointments in the last week, they needed to reset and wait until they had enough vaccines on hand.

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Nigel Taber-Hamilton says he was disappointed when he opened his email Wednesday morning and saw that his coronavirus vaccine appointment will be canceled.

“'Good luck with that,' was essentially the message and it felt a little bit like, you know, being in shark-infested waters, and then being told they were taking away my shark tank,” he said.

Taber-Hamilton is among the near 6,000 who will have their appointments canceled by WhidbeyHealth because of supply shortages with the vaccine.

"Is it the best? No, but it's what we have to work with," said Ron Telles, CEO of Whidbey Health.

Telles says since Gov. Jay Inslee dropped the age limit from 70 to 65 — or 50 and older if living in a multi-generational household — they’ve been struggling to keep up with the demand. They had to cancel 600 appointments over the last week-and-a-half and realized they were going to need to readjust their plans.

“The seniors that are over 65 are the most compliant with vaccinations. They want it,” Telles said.

Telles anticipates they’ll get up to 1,000 more doses by Friday and will then reopen the scheduler for those available doses.

But for anyone who already had an appointment – they’ll need to submit for one again and won’t have priority for getting the doses just because they had their original appointment canceled.

“I wish I could say they will get a priority, I wish that was possible. We are not able to do that. We're gonna open up the scheduler and people are going to have to login and put their names back in,” Telles said.

Telles says they are committed to getting it right and get everyone who needs the vaccine, vaccinated. Taber-Hamilton meanwhile says he does not blame WhidbeyHealth – instead he blames the poor rollout by the previous administration.

He says he was able to get on a waiting list for Skagit County as he has a doctor there, but says he’ll go anywhere to get the vaccine.