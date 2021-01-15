When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? See Washington's phases and timeline

Washington is still in the first phase, but will be moving into Phase B1 in the coming days.

SEATTLE — While there’s no official date yet, the state Department of Health (DOH) says Washington will be ready to move to the next phase of the vaccine plan in the coming days.

“Just giving a final few days to get all those things together and to get as many 1A people through before we start moving onto the next group,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Michele Roberts.

Several viewers have asked KING 5 about what the next phases mean and when you’ll be able to get your dose. So here’s a breakdown:

January is for Phase B1.

This means all people age 70 and older will have the option to get a vaccine, as well as all people age 50 and older who live in multi-generational homes. For instance, if you're 50 or older and share a home with your grandchildren.

February is slated for Phase B2.

This is for people age 50 and older whose job puts them at a high risk of getting sick, like grocery store workers, teachers, first responders, and more.

In March comes Phase B3.

This is for all people age 16 and older with underlying health conditions, like Down syndrome, heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, have cancer and more.

The state's final Phase B4 should come in April.

This is the same group of people mentioned in Phase B2, but age 50 and younger, like teachers, first responders, grocery store workers and more. Also in B4 are people who live, work or volunteer in congregate living settings, like prisons, group homes and people experiencing homelessness.

If you don't fall into one of those groups, the state is still working on a vaccine distribution plan for you.

“Unfortunately, the reality is, we just do not have enough vaccines for everyone who needs it right now,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.