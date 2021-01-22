Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and wife Trudi receive COVID-19 vaccine

The governor is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The governor is eligible under Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout, which lowered the age threshold from 70 to 65 on Monday. Inslee is 69.

The Inslees are getting their first dose at an assisted living facility in Olympia, administered by Sea Mar Community Health.

"I couldn't be more thrilled," Inslee said after getting the vaccine.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday that all Washington nursing home residents who opted in have now received their first dose.

DOH tweeted, "AMAZING NEWS! We finished giving the first round of #CovidVaccine to all residents in nursing homes across WA today! Still working on the rest of long-term care, but this is a major milestone. Shout-out to the many pharmacies helping us protect the most vulnerable Washingtonians."