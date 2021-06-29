Vaccine lottery winners selected Tuesday in Washington's 4th drawing

Winners have 72 hours to respond and claim their prize before officials will move on. Unclaimed prizes will be part of the fifth and final drawing.

SEATTLE — Washington is expected to draw winners in its fourth vaccine lottery Tuesday morning, including one lucky recipient for a $250,000 prize.

The drawing in the "Shot of a Lifetime" lottery was expected to take place around 8 a.m., and winners will be contacted by July 2.

Winners have 72 hours to respond and claim their prize before officials will move on. Unclaimed prizes will be part of the fifth and final drawing.

The final drawing, which includes a $1 million grand prize, will take place on July 13.

How winners will be contacted

Officials who are calling winners have been issued special phones, according to a lottery spokesperson. Most have a 253 area code and will show a Fife, Wash. location on caller ID. One number is a 564 area code. If you receive a call from an unknown number that matches that description, people should answer the phone and check their voicemails.

Officials may also try text messaging winners when they get closer to the 72-hour deadline, which will be the last attempt to get ahold of people.

Skeptical presumptive winners can call Washington's Lottery customer service at (360) 810-2888 to confirm they've been selected, according to Washington's Lottery Deputy Director Joshua Johnston.

Unclaimed prizes from the third drawing

Like the first and second drawings, there were many unclaimed prizes from the third “Shot of a Lifetime” drawing.

As of Tuesday morning, 174 of the 256 week-three prizes were claimed before the deadline. Washington Lottery officials said the 82 unclaimed prizes include: 38 Discover Passes, six Washington State Parks camping gift cards, seven Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers, 18 Microsoft Xboxes, one Google prize package, one Nintendo Switch pack, and 11 Amazon Echo Dots.