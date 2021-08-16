Washington group helping people navigate where to find a third COVID-19 shot

The group 'Find a COVID Shot WA' estimates it's helped more than 500,000 people find a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state.

SEATTLE — With millions across the country authorized to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine, many in Washington state are turning to the spot they trusted to help find an appointment for those first doses.

The Facebook group 'Find a COVID Shot WA' estimates it's helped more than 500,000 people find a vaccine. Steve, the group's co-founder, said the need for help has once again surged because immunocompromised people are looking of a third dose.

"It's been pretty busy lately," said Steve, who declined to provide his last name for privacy reasons. The group has 75 volunteers who help find available vaccine appointments and clinics.

"[We're seeing] a lot of questions about where do I find a booster? Am I eligible for a booster? And the answer to that is, first and foremost, if you're immunocompromised," said Steve.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third COVID-19 shot last week for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and are immunocompromised.

Steve said the groups has been helping people sort through confusion as pharmacies and clinics build their third-dose distribution plans.

"We always know there's going to be a little bit of chaos as we sort through those first few days or a week but then we start building tools to help people kind of navigate that," said Steve.

Monday, it was reported U.S. experts are expected to recommend a booster shot for all Americans. Steve said the 'Find a COVID Shot WA' team is ready to help as people become eligible.