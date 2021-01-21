COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See how many people are vaccinated in your county

As of Monday, Washington state administered 335,836 doses of the vaccine. King County has given out the most shots.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released a new data dashboard this week to track COVID-19 vaccinations by county and offer a first glimpse at how the rollout is going.

As of Monday, Washington state administered 335,836 doses of the vaccine, which is 48.18% of the doses received.

King County has administered the highest number of vaccines so far, with 126,258 doses given, as of Monday. Pierce County is second with 37,196 doses distributed. Snohomish County, which is third, has administered 23,998 doses.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 counties with the most people who have gotten at least one shot:

King – 91,297 Pierce – 29,910 Snohomish – 28,838 Spokane – 19,650 Clark – 12,144 Kitsap – 11,467 Thurston – 8,824 Clallam – 7,874 Whatcom – 7,504 Yakima – 6,823

However, when accounting for population size, it's a different story.

Clallam County has the largest percentage of residents with at least one dose. About 10.26% of Clallam County residents have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to DOH data. Clallam County was among the first to begin vaccinating people in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan. It held several clinics over the last week for people over 65 and people over 50 in multigenerational households.

Wahkiakum County is second having vaccinated 9.85% of its population with at least one dose.

Here’s the breakdown of the top 10 counties with the largest percentage of its population vaccinated with at least one dose:

Clallam – 10.26% Wahkiakum – 9.85% Chelan – 4.92% Okanogan – 4.79% Lincoln – 4.73% Jefferson – 4.71% Columbia – 4.41% Kitsap – 4.25% Walla Walla – 4.18% King – 4.09%

Gov. Jay Inslee set a goal this week of vaccinating 45,000 people in Washington per day. Between Jan. 6-12, Washington vaccinated on average 14,723 people per day.