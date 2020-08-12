Washington to receive 219,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this month

Washington will receive around 62,400 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine by Dec. 15, and 219,000 total doses by the end of December.

The first group that will receive the COVID vaccine in Washington, Wiesman said, will be high-risk health care workers and also “folks in long-term care settings.”

Wiesman made the announcement during a press conference when Gov. Jay Inslee announced the current COVID-19 restrictions on indoor businesses, restaurants, and gyms in Washington state were extended until Jan. 4. The restrictions were set to expire on Dec. 14.

According to Wiesman, Washington will “be getting around 62,400 doses” of Pfizer’s vaccine by Dec. 15. The state will receive about 219,000 total doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

Wiesman said the state is currently enrolling providers and “ensuring that we’ll be able to have that vaccine across the state.”

“Those employers are working with their employees to identify who’s at highest risk, and using guidelines we have to identify those folks,” said Wiesman. “So, we will be making final allocations later this week and next week and into which places they will go.”

Wiesman noted that there are around 300,000 health care workers, by the state’s estimate, who fall into the high-risk category.

“That includes not just doctors and nurses, but also other support staff that are providing care to these individuals,” said Wiesman. “So, it’s going to take us a number of weeks and into January to be able to get through to all of those folks.”